CM Directs Effective Campaign Against Drug Trafficking

Faizan Hashmi Published June 08, 2022 | 12:20 AM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz on Tuesday directed to run an effective and systematic campaign against drugs and asked CCPO Lahore to take action against drug trafficking.

During a meeting with former chairmen and vice chairmen of the city, Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz said that a Rs.200 billion was being given as subsidy on flour to provide relief to the people in difficult times.

Cancer and other medicines would also be provided free, he said, adding that medical treatment facilities in Kot Khawaja Saeed, Said Mitha and Yakki Gate hospitals would be improved.

Instructions had been issued to WASA for improved water supply as filtration plants across the city were being restored, he added.

Issues of supply of gas would also be resolved, he added. "We will look into the construction of parking plazas to solve the parking problems," maintained Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz.

