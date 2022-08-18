CM directs emergency relief operation in DI Khan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2022 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan on Thursday directed the district administration of Dera Ismail Khan to carry out relief and rescue activities in calamity-hit areas on an emergency basis.

The chief minister directed that rescue and relief activities should be started immediately in the affected areas to avoid further loss of life and property.

He said that the maintenance of road infrastructure and other communication systems should also be done on a priority basis.

Mahmood Khan said that all available means should be used to provide the required assistance to the affected population and areas.

The government, he said, will not leave the affected people during these critical times adding that every possible assistance would be provided to them.