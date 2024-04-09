Open Menu

CM Directs Foolproof Security Arrangements On Eid

Sumaira FH Published April 09, 2024 | 02:50 PM

CM directs foolproof security arrangements on Eid

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif directed to ensure fool-proof security arrangements

on Chaand Raat and Eid-ul-Fitr.

She said that police and law enforcement agencies should be vigilant on Chaand Raat and Eid-ul-Fitr.

The CM also directed to ensure the best security arrangements for Eid-ul-Fitr gatherings, especially in mosques and Imambargahs.

Additional police personnels should be deployed in markets, bazaars and shopping centers, she said and added that senior police officers should also be in the field to review security arrangements on Chand Raat and Eid-ul-Fitr.

The chief minister said that the police will have to work diligently and a security plan devised

should be implemented in letter and spirit.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Police Punjab Market Best

Recent Stories

Syed Yousaf Raza Gillani elected as Senate Chairma ..

Syed Yousaf Raza Gillani elected as Senate Chairman

2 hours ago
 SIFC playing pivotal role to exploit country's min ..

SIFC playing pivotal role to exploit country's mineral potential

3 hours ago
 Senators-elect take oath amid PTI’s protest

Senators-elect take oath amid PTI’s protest

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 April 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 April 2024

6 hours ago
 Army Chief hosts iftar dinner for Pakistan Cricket ..

Army Chief hosts iftar dinner for Pakistan Cricket Team

15 hours ago
UN Security Council refers Palestinian application ..

UN Security Council refers Palestinian application for full UN membership to com ..

15 hours ago
 Robbery turns violent: man injured after resisting ..

Robbery turns violent: man injured after resisting attack in Hazro Town

15 hours ago
 US says still opposes Rafah assault after Netanyah ..

US says still opposes Rafah assault after Netanyahu says date set

15 hours ago
 Dr Al-Issa: A global advocate for peace, interfait ..

Dr Al-Issa: A global advocate for peace, interfaith dialogue, moderation

15 hours ago
 PTI seeks ECP nod for Intra-party election validat ..

PTI seeks ECP nod for Intra-party election validation

15 hours ago
 CM returns after 3-day visit to Saudi Arabia

CM returns after 3-day visit to Saudi Arabia

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan