CM directs foolproof security arrangements on Eid

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif directed to ensure fool-proof security arrangements

on Chaand Raat and Eid-ul-Fitr.

She said that police and law enforcement agencies should be vigilant on Chaand Raat and Eid-ul-Fitr.

The CM also directed to ensure the best security arrangements for Eid-ul-Fitr gatherings, especially in mosques and Imambargahs.

Additional police personnels should be deployed in markets, bazaars and shopping centers, she said and added that senior police officers should also be in the field to review security arrangements on Chand Raat and Eid-ul-Fitr.

The chief minister said that the police will have to work diligently and a security plan devised

should be implemented in letter and spirit.