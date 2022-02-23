CM directs for completing prerequisites to start specialization classes in AUS

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister (CM), Mahmood Khan here on Wednesday directed quarters concerned to complete prerequisites including appointment of teaching staff for starting of specialization classes in the Agriculture University Swat (AUS).

Chaired a meeting to review progress on construction of Agriculture University Swat building he also directed communications and works department to get revised PC-1 approved so that civil work on the second phase of construction could be started on time.

The meeting was attended by Additional Chief Secretary Shahab Ali Shah, Principal Secretary to CM Amjad Ali Khan, Vice Chancellor Swat University, Professor Daud Jan, Vice Chancellor Agriculture University Peshawar, Professor Jehan Bakht, administrative secretaries and officials of concerned departments.

The meeting was briefed about administrative, financial matters and academic matters of newly established Agriculture University Swat.

Meeting was told that four semesters of first batch were successfully completed and classes for fifth semester would be commenced from March this year while process had been initiated for hiring required teaching and administrative staff.

The meeting was informed that presently university was offering programs in six different specialized fields including Horticulture, Plant Breeding and Genetics, Soil and Environmental Sciences, Entomology, food Sciences and Technology, Livestock Management and Fisheries Aquaculture.

On the occasion, Chief Minister stressed the need for digitization matters of university and said establishment of University of Agriculture Swat would help introduce modern technology in Malakand besides increasing production of the region.