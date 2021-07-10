CM directs for completion of designing of non-teaching hospitals by November

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has directed all the authorities concerned to take necessary steps like physical progress on the revamping of all the non teaching District Headquarters Hospitals of the province to ensure completion of designing and preparation of tender documents for rest of the phases by November this year

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has directed all the authorities concerned to take necessary steps like physical progress on the revamping of all the non teaching District Headquarters Hospitals of the province to ensure completion of designing and preparation of tender documents for rest of the phases by November this year.

He said the provincial government intends to complete the revamping of these hospitals during the next two years with the aim to ensure the provision of quality healthcare facilities the people of far flung areas at local level.

He was chairing an important meeting to this end here at the Chief Minister's House the other day.

Health Secretary Imtiaz Hussain Shah, Principal Secretary to Chief Minister Amjad Ali Khan, Communications and Works Secretary Ejaz Hussain Ansari, Health Director General Dr. Niaz and other senior officials concerned attended the meeting.

While briefing the meeting about various aspects of the project and its implementation strategy, it was informed that a project for revamping of all the non-teaching DHQ hospitals of the province had been planned to be executed within next two years with an estimated cost of Rs 14.

9 billion and 25 such DHQ hospitals of the province had been divided into four groups for phase wise revamping.

On this occasion, the chief minister directed the high ups of Health and C&W department to launch practical work on the hospitals included in the first phase well in time, and to ensure approval of PC-1s, completion of designing and preparation of tender documents for the rest of the phases by November this year.

Mahmood Khan made it clear once again that the provincial government desired to complete this project within the next two years at all costs, and said that any kind of delay in the implementation of the revamping project would not be tolerated adding that all the stakeholders would be required to fulfill their responsibilities admirably.

The chief minister termed the project as of great importance to further strengthen the health care system of the province, and said that on completion, the project would help a great deal to ensure the provision of quality healthcare facilities to the people of remote areas of the province at the local level and thus reduce burden on the teaching hospitals of the province.