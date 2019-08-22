UrduPoint.com
CM Directs For Feasibility Of State Lands To Establish Media Colonies

Sumaira FH 54 seconds ago Thu 22nd August 2019 | 07:09 PM

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan has directed that feasibility of state lands, for establishment of Media Colonies for Journalists, should be undertaken at Kohat Road, Peshawar and Babuzai area of Swat district for facilitation of journalists

The chief minister also directed the Information and PRs department to carry out necessary amendments to exempt newspapers from the 5% tax levied by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Revenue Authority as per the demands of CPNE and APNS.

The chief minister has further directed the Information & PRs department to carry out necessary amendments in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Newspapers, news Agencies and book registration act, 2013 as per the demands of APNS and CPNE.

While chairing a high level meeting on the issues of journalists and the Information Department, the chief minister stated that proper projection of people friendly policies and reforms initiatives is paramount not only to create awareness in masses but also to strengthen the state-citizen relationship.

"Every effort should be made to make Information & PRs Department a vibrant department so as to keep pace with the emerging challenges in media Industry" he added.

While briefing about the issues of Information Department Minister for Information Shaukat Yousafzai informed the chief minister regarding the inadequate office spacing for the Directorate General Information & Public Relations which was negatively affecting the performance of the department.

The chief minister directed the chief secretary to ensure sufficient office accommodation on priority basis.

The meeting was also attended by Minister for Information & PRs Shaukat Yousafzai, Principal Secretary to Chief Minister Shahab Ali Shah, Secretary Information Imtiaz Ayub, Director General DGIPR Imdadullah.

