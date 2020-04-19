CM directs for home delivery of free textbooks to students of Govt schools

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan Sunday directed the high ups of Elementary and Secondary education Department (E&SED) to ensure timely completion of home delivery of free text books to the students of public sector schools who have been promoted to next grades in the annual examination already conducted so that the students could be kept engaged in educational activities.

He directed to ensure utmost transparency in the routine postings and transfers of teachers under the E-Transfer policy of the department.

He added that all the postings and transfers should be made as per the pre-defined formula of the policy.

He was chairing a meeting of E&SED here the other day which was attended by Provincial Minister for E&SED Akbar Ayub, Secretary Nadeem Aslam Chaudry, Director E&SED and other quarters concerned.

The chief minister was briefed that home delivery of free text books, result cards and home work schedules to the students of public sector schools promoted to next grades in annual examinations had been started across the province with the aim to engage them in educational activities during the closure of schools due to the prevailing coronavirus situation and thus better utilize their precious time.

It was added that to ensure timely home delivery of text books to the students, school teachers had been assigned special duties.

The CM was also briefed about matters related to the posting and transfers of teachers under the E-Transfer Policy of the department.

Regarding the payments of fees in private educational institutions during the lockdown period, it was informed that the managements of private schools had agreed to give a 20 percent concession to the student paying monthly fee of Rs 6000 and above, and a 10 percent concession to those paying monthly fee less than 6000, adding that fee for the month of April and May will be collected separately and no lump sum payment will be made by students regarding the upcoming Board examinations.

It was told that the department intended to hold the board examination in the first week of June this year, and all the Districts Education Officers have been issued instructions to take the required measures to ensure social distancing and other preventive measures during the exams.