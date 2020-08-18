UrduPoint.com
CM Directs For Preparing Grey, Black, White Lists Of Government Officials

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 32 seconds ago Tue 18th August 2020 | 03:30 PM

CM directs for preparing grey, black, white lists of government officials

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2020 ) :Chief Minister, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mahmood Khan Wednesday directed ministers and secretaries to prepare lists of clerical staff working on a same seat for two years in their respective departments within 15 days and make a homework for transferring such officials.

Presiding over the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa cabinet meeting here, the Chief Minister further directed that officials deputed at offices on district and provincial level for a long period should be transferred to work in the field. After their transfer, the CM said no citation of commendation should be received for their re-transferring.

He said on the basis of performance, grey, black and white lists of the government officials should be prepared.

He said those came under grey lists should be transferred while departmental action should be initiated against officials included in the blacklist.

The Chief Minister further issued directives that no tehsildar or patwari should be deputed at his hometown adding all departments should adopt the E-transfer policy.

He said ministers should review the performance of their respective departments on a routine basis and improve the performance of their departments. He said performance of all ministers and secretaries was also being monitored.

The Chief Minister categorically said that the concept of good governance will be realized in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa adding during next three years the provincial performance will further be enhanced and upgraded.

