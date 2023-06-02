UrduPoint.com

CM Directs Green Bus Service Plan To Be Implemented Immediately: Uqaili

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 02, 2023 | 11:10 PM

CM directs Green Bus Service plan to be implemented immediately: Uqaili

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2023 ) :Balochistan Chief Secretary Abdul Aziz Uqaili on Friday chaired a meeting of the Executive Committee of Public Private Partnership Authority (PPPA) and decided centre of excellence hub in the TVET sector will be run by leading private sector organization ZABTEC for the next three years, the institute will train 2700 students in more than 18 trades.

Secretary Transport, Chief Executive Officer, MD of PPP Authority and other relevant officials participated in the meeting.

The meeting directed Lida to start work on Hub Special Economic Zone Phase-II immediately.

Briefing the meeting, the official concerned said the PPP Authority has received proposals for the promotion of many industries in the Hub Special Economic Zone Phase-II has been done.

The meeting was briefed on the work plan and progress of education Foundation regarding Kharan Technical Training Centre, the government assured to remove all the hurdles immediately.

He said the educational activities will start in Kharan Technical Center in August.

It was also decided in the meeting to run the Green Bus Service in Quetta under a private company.

On this occasion, Chief Secretary Balochistan Abdul Aziz Uqaili said that the Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo has directed that the Green Bus Service plan should be implemented immediately.

Providing modern transport facilities to the citizens of Quetta was the top priority of the government, he said.

The Chief Secretary has directed the Transport Secretary to submit the complete work plan of the project within the next two weeks.

Related Topics

Balochistan Chief Minister Quetta Education Company Lida Progress Kharan Hub August All Government Top Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

Incoming UN General Assembly President to prioriti ..

Incoming UN General Assembly President to prioritise ‘Peace, Prosperity, Progr ..

10 minutes ago
 UAE wins bid to host World Conservation Congress o ..

UAE wins bid to host World Conservation Congress of International Union for Cons ..

40 minutes ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed meets South African Minister of ..

Abdullah bin Zayed meets South African Minister of International Relations on si ..

40 minutes ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed meets Iranian Foreign Minister ..

Abdullah bin Zayed meets Iranian Foreign Minister on sidelines of ‘Friends of ..

40 minutes ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed meets Indian counterpart on sid ..

Abdullah bin Zayed meets Indian counterpart on sidelines of &#039;Friends of BRI ..

40 minutes ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed participates in ‘Friends of B ..

Abdullah bin Zayed participates in ‘Friends of BRICS’ meeting in South Afric ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.