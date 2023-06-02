CM directs Green Bus Service plan to be implemented immediately: Uqaili

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2023 ) :Balochistan Chief Secretary Abdul Aziz Uqaili on Friday chaired a meeting of the Executive Committee of Public Private Partnership Authority (PPPA) and decided centre of excellence hub in the TVET sector will be run by leading private sector organization ZABTEC for the next three years, the institute will train 2700 students in more than 18 trades.

Secretary Transport, Chief Executive Officer, MD of PPP Authority and other relevant officials participated in the meeting.

The meeting directed Lida to start work on Hub Special Economic Zone Phase-II immediately.

Briefing the meeting, the official concerned said the PPP Authority has received proposals for the promotion of many industries in the Hub Special Economic Zone Phase-II has been done.

The meeting was briefed on the work plan and progress of education Foundation regarding Kharan Technical Training Centre, the government assured to remove all the hurdles immediately.

He said the educational activities will start in Kharan Technical Center in August.

It was also decided in the meeting to run the Green Bus Service in Quetta under a private company.

On this occasion, Chief Secretary Balochistan Abdul Aziz Uqaili said that the Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo has directed that the Green Bus Service plan should be implemented immediately.

Providing modern transport facilities to the citizens of Quetta was the top priority of the government, he said.

The Chief Secretary has directed the Transport Secretary to submit the complete work plan of the project within the next two weeks.