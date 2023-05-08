CM directs health dept to bear medical treatment expenses of famous artist Shabiran Channa

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2023 ) :Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has directed the Sindh Health Department to bear medical treatment expenses of famous artist Shabiran Channa here on Monday.

He said, 'Shabiran Channa is a best artist.' The Chief Minister said that all the medical expenses of the artist would be borne by the Sindh government.

He directed the health department to provide all best medical facilities to the artist.