UrduPoint.com

CM Directs Health Dept To Remain Vigilant About Monkeypox

Sumaira FH Published May 23, 2022 | 11:31 PM

Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz on Monday directed the Health department to remain vigilant in the wake of possible spread of monkeypox and added that necessary precautions should be adopted

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz on Monday directed the Health department to remain vigilant in the wake of possible spread of monkeypox and added that necessary precautions should be adopted.

In a statement issued here, the CM emphasised that the Health department should ensure the implementation of World Health Organization (WHO) precautions.

Similarly, advance measures should be timely adopted to stop the spread of this disease including devising an effective mechanism for the screening of passengers at airports. A campaign should also be run in addition to setting up a monitoring cell, he added.

