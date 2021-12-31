CM directs Health deptt for in time commencement of classes at Timergara Medical College

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has directed the authorities of health department to complete all pre-requisites well in time in order to ensure the commencement of classes in Timergara Medical College Dir Lower from the upcoming academic session

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has directed the authorities of health department to complete all pre-requisites well in time in order to ensure the commencement of classes in Timergara Medical College Dir Lower from the upcoming academic session.

He issued these directives while chairing a meeting to review progress on the establishment of Timergara Medical College here the other day.

The provincial cabinet members Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif, Shafiullah Khan, Additional Chief Secretary Shahab Ali Shah, Principal Secretary to Chief Minister Amjad Ali Khan, Secretary Health Tahir Orakzai, Vice Chancellor Khyber Medical University Dr. Zia-ul-Haq and other concerned high ups attended the meeting.

Briefing the participants about the progress on Timergara Medical College, it was told that District Headquarter Hospital Timergara has been notified as Teaching Hospital of the College for teaching purposes adding that SNE has already been approved for 436 positions including faculty and other staff.

The chief minister on the occasion directed the quarters concerned to initiate hiring process on the newly approved positions for faculty and other staff as soon as possible.

Besides, the chief minister directed the authorities of health department to present proposals for the establishment of Nursing College in Dir.

Briefing the meeting about outsourcing of diagnostic services in different hospitals of the province, it was told that an advertisement was floated for the outsourcing of MRI services in nine different District Headquarter Hospitals of the province including Saidu Group of Teaching Hospital.

The chief minister directed the quarters concerned to complete the outsourcing process by the January 2022 so that people could benefit from the initiative without any delay.