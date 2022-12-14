CM directs health facilities for Fort Munro, DG Khan

Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi on Wednesday directed to upgrade the Sakhi Sarwar THQ Hospital and said that a Rescue 1122 center would be established in Fort Munro.

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi on Wednesday directed to upgrade the Sakhi Sarwar THQ Hospital and said that a Rescue 1122 center would be established in Fort Munro.

Chairing a meeting at CM office, he said that a trauma center equipped with modern medical facilities would also be built in Fort Munro.

He said that the government was working to provide health facilities in Dera Ghazi Khan and other remote areas.

Provincial Minister for Primary and Secondary Health Dr Akhtar Malik, secretary primary and secondary health, Air Commodore Shehryar Khan and others attended the meeting.