UrduPoint.com

CM Directs Health Facilities For Fort Munro, DG Khan

Umer Jamshaid Published December 14, 2022 | 09:20 PM

CM directs health facilities for Fort Munro, DG Khan

Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi on Wednesday directed to upgrade the Sakhi Sarwar THQ Hospital and said that a Rescue 1122 center would be established in Fort Munro.

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi on Wednesday directed to upgrade the Sakhi Sarwar THQ Hospital and said that a Rescue 1122 center would be established in Fort Munro.

Chairing a meeting at CM office, he said that a trauma center equipped with modern medical facilities would also be built in Fort Munro.

He said that the government was working to provide health facilities in Dera Ghazi Khan and other remote areas.

Provincial Minister for Primary and Secondary Health Dr Akhtar Malik, secretary primary and secondary health, Air Commodore Shehryar Khan and others attended the meeting.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Punjab Dera Ghazi Khan Rescue 1122 Government

Recent Stories

No agreement on early elections even inside PTI: T ..

No agreement on early elections even inside PTI: Tahir Ashrafi

1 minute ago
 At Least 4 Migrants Killed in Boat Accident in Eng ..

At Least 4 Migrants Killed in Boat Accident in English Channel - UK Home Secreta ..

1 minute ago
 Russia to React to Detention of Its Citizen in Est ..

Russia to React to Detention of Its Citizen in Estonia at US Request - Foreign M ..

1 minute ago
 Police seize stolen solar plates, batteries

Police seize stolen solar plates, batteries

1 minute ago
 Autopsy Reveals US Soccer Journalist Died From Bur ..

Autopsy Reveals US Soccer Journalist Died From Burst Blood Vessel - Wife

8 minutes ago
 Sanjrani, Tessori discuss overall political situat ..

Sanjrani, Tessori discuss overall political situation

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.