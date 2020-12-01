CM directs higher education department to take steps for launching BS program in colleges

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has directed the Higher Education Department to take necessary measures for launching BS program in all colleges of the province and start second shift in colleges if necessary.

He directed the department to introduce E-transfer policy to ensure transparency in postings and transfers of teachers.

He issued these directives while chairing a progress review meeting of Higher Education, Archives and Libraries Department held here the other day. The meeting was attended by Special Assistant to the Chief Minister on Higher Education Kamran Bangash, Secretary Higher Education Daud Khan, Secretary Finance Atif Ur Rehman, Secretary Communication and Works Ijaz Ansari, and other senior officials.

While briefing the meeting about the overall performance and reforms initiatives undertaken by the department, it was told that during the last two years 19 new colleges had been established in different districts of the province while work on the establishment of 51 more colleges was in progress. Further, it was informed that some 1900 new posts of lecturers had been recently approved to overcome the deficiency of lectures in colleges, adding that a total of 2545.825 million had been approved for providing missing facilities in 177 colleges of the province.

The chief minister directed the quarters concerned to make the newly established colleges functional in all respects without any delay. While stressing upon the need for restructuring of the department in order to strengthen it on modern lines, the chief minister directed the authorities concerned to submit workable proposals to this effect. He also ordered for early completion of the restructuring process of Education Testing and Evaluation Authority.

The forum was apprised that, a total of 89 development projects of higher education department had been reflected in current Annual Development Program, while some 44 projects were due for completion during current financial year.

The meeting was informed that BS blocks have been completed in the 12 different colleges of the province while Rs. 1154 million were released for development of Science labs, provision of furniture, machineries and other facilities in the colleges. BS Commerce Program has been extended to all commerce colleges of the province whereas BS program in other subjects was extended to 113 colleges so far. Under the "Stoory Da Pakhtunkhwa Scholarship program", Rs. 15.48 million were disbursed amongst students during the current financial year.

Similarly in order to meet the financial requirements of the Universities, bailout packages have been provided to Universities including Rs.250 million for Peshawar University, Rs. 100 million for Agriculture University Peshawar, Rs. 138 million for Abdul Wali Khan University, Rs. 100 million for Gomal University and Rs. 100 million for Islamia College.

It was further informed that furniture and books worth Rs. 32 million have been purchased for various libraries of the province and second shift has been launched in the public libraries. Briefing about the training activities, the forum was informed that 4233 teachers and 160 principals, DDOs and BS Coordinators have been trained so far under the Higher Education academy for Research and Training.

It was told that a sub-committee had been constituted for introducing e-commerce policy in management science colleges of the province.