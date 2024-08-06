Open Menu

CM Directs Home Dept To Provide Free Legal Aid To Poor Prisoners

Umer Jamshaid Published August 06, 2024 | 07:35 PM

CM directs Home dept to provide free legal aid to poor prisoners

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has said that poor prisoners who cannot afford lawyers to defend their cases in courts will get free legal aid

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has said that poor prisoners who cannot afford lawyers to defend their cases in courts will get free legal aid.

While lauding Punjab Home Department on starting a remarkable initiative to help needy prisoners by providing them free legal aid in jails across Punjab, she added now no poor prisoner in Punjab will be deprived of the facility of a lawyer. She directed the authorities convened to form Free Legal Aid Committees in all 43 jails of Punjab in collaboration with Punjab Bar Council and District Bar Associations.

The CM said eligible prisoners will apply to their respective Jail Superintendents who will refer these applications to lawyers, adding that a total of 447 lawyers have been included in Free Legal Aid Committees across Punjab.

CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif explained that 45 lawyers in Lahore Division, 90 in Gujranwala Division, 70 in Rawalpindi Division, 47 in Faisalabad division, 45 in Multan Division, 24 in Sargodha Division, 55 in Bahawalpur division, 55 in Sahiwal Division and 16 in DG Khan Division have been included in these Free Legal Aid Committees.

Related Topics

Lahore Multan Faisalabad Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Prisoner Poor Punjab Jail Lawyers Sahiwal Sargodha Rawalpindi Bahawalpur Gujranwala All

Recent Stories

Pakistan announces 17-member squad for Test series ..

Pakistan announces 17-member squad for Test series against Bangladesh

45 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 August 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 August 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 August 2024

4 hours ago
 DPM Dar pays respects at Roza-e-Rasool (SAW)

DPM Dar pays respects at Roza-e-Rasool (SAW)

13 hours ago
 Kamala Harris picks Tim Walz, a State Governor, f ..

Kamala Harris picks Tim Walz, a State Governor, for VP

13 hours ago
 Indonesian forces retrieve New Zealand pilot's bod ..

Indonesian forces retrieve New Zealand pilot's body in Papua

13 hours ago
Kundi pays tribute to Nazir Hussain Dhoki

Kundi pays tribute to Nazir Hussain Dhoki

14 hours ago
 LHC stops shifting of neurosurgery, orthopaedic se ..

LHC stops shifting of neurosurgery, orthopaedic services to Nishtar-II

14 hours ago
 MOFA issues travel advisory for Pakistan nationals ..

MOFA issues travel advisory for Pakistan nationals in Lebanon

14 hours ago
 PEC Election 2024-2027: PEF Candidate Engr. Dr. Kh ..

PEC Election 2024-2027: PEF Candidate Engr. Dr. Khawaja Riffat Hassan Promises T ..

14 hours ago
 KP cabinet approves funds for eliminating drug add ..

KP cabinet approves funds for eliminating drug addiction, beggary from streets o ..

14 hours ago
 Protests will worsen economic crisis: Ahsan Iqbal

Protests will worsen economic crisis: Ahsan Iqbal

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan