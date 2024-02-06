CM directs Hyderabad administration to look after polling stations

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2024) Caretaker Sindh Chief Minister Justice (retd) Maqbool Baqar has said that Hyderabad is one of the largest divisions with nine districts and 2,397 sensitive polling stations that needed to be focused in terms of smooth polling and peaceful election.

“We have strengthened you, the administration and the police, with equipment, transport and other facilities; therefore there should be no untoward incidents.”

This he said while presiding over a meeting in the Committee room of the Commissioner’s Office, Shahabaz Building on Monday evening.

The meeting was attended among others by Chief Secretary Dr Fakhr-e-Alam, IG Police Riffat Mukhtar, Commissioner Hyderabad Khalid Hyder Shah, DIG Tariq Dharejo and others.

At the outset, the chief minister inquired the Regional Election Commissioner Hyderabad Azhar Hussain Tanwri about his view on the arrangements. Tanwri expressed satisfaction with the arrangements and thanked the caretaker government for extending unflinching support for holding free, fair and transparent elections.

Commissioner Khalid Hyder Shah briefing the chief minister said that the Hyderabad division has nine districts and 5,747,277 registered votes including 2,647,345 female votes.

Badin has 942,176 votes, Dadu 930,473, Hyderabad 1,225,147, Jamshoro 477,062, Matiari 417,629, Sujawal 424,328, Tando Allahyar 451,632, Tando Mohammad Khan 356,444 and Thatta 522,386.

Seats: Hyderabad division comprises 13 National and 28 provincial assemblies.

There are 71 candidates, including three females, contesting for three NA seats in Hyderabad. Additionally, 162 candidates, including 18 females, are contesting for six provincial assembly seats.

Badin district, on the other hand, has two national and five provincial assembly seats. There are 28 candidates, including three females, contesting for the National Assembly, while 84 candidates, including five females, are contesting for the provincial assembly.

In Dadu, there are two NA seats and four provincial assembly seats. A total of 27 male candidates are contesting the election, while four provincial assembly seats have 69 candidates, including one female.

Jamshoro district has one NA seat. Ten candidates, including a female, are contesting for it. On three provincial assembly seats, 41 candidates, including one female, are contesting.

Matiari has one NA seat with 11 candidates, including a female. Two provincial assembly seats in Matiari have 23 candidates, including one female, contesting.

Sujawal has one NA seat with eight candidates contesting. Two provincial assembly seats in Sujawal have 22 candidates, including a female, contesting.

Tando Allahyar has one NA seat and two provincial assembly seats. A total of 13 candidates, including two females, are contesting for these seats. On two provincial assembly seats, 30 candidates, including two females, are contesting.

Tando Mohammad Khan has one NA seat and two provincial assembly seats. Seventeen candidates are contesting for the national assembly seat, and 30 candidates, including two females, are contesting for the provincial assembly seats.

Thatta has one NA seat with 10 candidates, including one female contesting. Two provincial assembly seats have 19 candidates contesting.

Sharing details about Polling stations, he said that the Hyderabad division will have 4431 polling stations, including 1,096 for females and 14,849 polling booths, of which 6,937 for females.

Sensitive & Highly Sensitive: Out of 4,431 polling stations, 1,416 are sensitive and 981 are highly sensitive. Badin has 288 sensitive and 246 highly sensitive polling stations. Dadu has 150 sensitive and 156 highly sensitive polling stations. Hyderabad has 365 sensitive and 181 highly sensitive polling stations.

Jamshoro has 138 sensitive and 102 highly sensitive, Matiari 154 sensitive and 80 highly sensitive, Sujawal has 28 sensitive and 18 highly sensitive, Tando Allahyar has 85 sensitive and 100 highly sensitive, Tando Mohammad Khan 192 sensitive and 83 highly sensitive polling stations and Thatta has 16 sensitive and 15 highly sensitive polling stations.

To a question the CM was told that the NRTCS has installed CCTV Cameras in Highly Sensitive Polling stations. Safe retrieval of the DVRs along with the Polling material by Presiding Officers would be ensured.

Poling staff: There will be nine DROs, 39 Ros, 78 AROs, nine senior district monitoring officers and 56 monitoring officers. 4,616 polling officers, 31,596 assistant polling officers, and 15,480 polling officials would perform election duties. Apart from them, there would be 164 EMS officials.

The CM was told that 13 buildings two each in Badin, Dadu, Jamshoro and Tando Mohammad Khan and one each in Hyderabad, Matiari, Sujawal and Thatta have been declared as stores where sensitive material would be dispatched and retrieved.

Missing facilities: To a question, the CM was told that missing facilities have been provided to all the polling stations.

The CM was told that Hyderabad was a large division and geographically it was bordering with four divisions and Balochistan. It has difficult terrain such as mountains, katcha/riverine and coastal areas.

The CM directed the commissioner and the DIG to ensure liaison and coordination with all departments and agencies. “I want you to ensure an uninterrupted supply of electricity by HESCO,” the CM directed the commissioner and asked him to declare a Health emergency, except for their staff engaged in election duty. There must be ambulances / Fire fighting systems available at polling stations.

He directed the commissioner to get contingency plans from civic agencies for

Transportation Plan, Communication Plan/media management, and establishment of Monitoring / Control Rooms.

Security Plan: The CM was told that the Security and deployment plan has been prepared. Army and Rangers would also be in aid of Civil administration. The key installations have been provided extra security Identification Sensitive/trouble spots have been identified and their action plan has been worked out accordingly.