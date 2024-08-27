CM Directs IGP To Arrest Journo Bachal Ghanjo's Killers Immediately
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 27, 2024 | 12:30 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2024) Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has taken notice of the killing of a journalist in an attack by bandits of kacha in Ghotki area of the Sindh province.
The CM has expressed his grief and sorrow over journalist Muhammad Bachal Ghanjo's killing.
Murad directed the IGP Sindh to arrest immediately the killers of martyred journalist Muhammad Bachal Ghanjo.
The operation against dacoits should be made more effective, he directed.
The CM said, 'We believe in freedom of press.'
He prayed that May Allah raise the ranks of the deceased and give patience to the bereaved family.
