CM directs IGP to arrested culprit involved in murder, rape of minor girl

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2020 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mehmood Khan on Thursday took strict notice of the incident of rape and murder of a minor girl in Charsadda district and directed the Inspector General of Police to immediately arrest culprit.

In a statement issued here, the chief minister termed the incident as "extremely tragic, inhumane and heartbreaking" and said that those involved in this heinous incident would not be able to escape the clutches of the law and should be brought to justice.

Expressing heartfelt sympathy to the bereaved family, the chief minister assured that the provincial government fully share their grief and they would be given full justice.