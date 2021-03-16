UrduPoint.com
CM Directs IGP To Take Steps For Betterment Of Law & Order Situation

Tue 16th March 2021 | 07:10 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2021 ) :Balochistan Inspector General of Police (IGP) Muhammad Tahir Rai called on Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Jam Kamal Khan on Tuesday here.

The overall law and order situation in the province was discussed in the meeting.

The IGP also briefed the Chief Minister about improvement of police system and law and order situation.

The chief minister also directed the IGP to further improve the law and order situation in the province.

He said the protection of life and property of the people was the prime responsibility of the police.

Mir Jam Kamal said the police has a vital role to play in rehabilitation of peace.

He also instructed that steps should be taken to further strengthen the professionalism of the police and ensure effective measures for the welfare of the people in police stations.

