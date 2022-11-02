UrduPoint.com

CM Directs Improved Facilities At Lahore, Safari Zoos

Sumaira FH Published November 02, 2022 | 09:04 PM

CM directs improved facilities at Lahore, Safari zoos

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has directed to improve recreational facilities at the Lahore Zoo and the Safari Zoo as the decision to reorganize them has been taken.

The CM granted approval to establish a theme park in the Safari Zoo to provide quality recreational facilities to the children.

The CM presided over a meeting in which a decision has been made to establish Zoo & Wildlife Management Authority.

The CM said that the Safari Zoo will be made a recreation place of international standard, adding that South Asian and African theme zones will be established in the Safari Zoo.

He said that food courts will be established in the Lahore Zoo and the Safari Zoo that will remain open at night too.

He also accorded approval to establish Zoo & Wildlife Management Authority and stated that the authority will work for the construction and restoration of the zoo houses and safari zoos across Punjab.

He added that legislation will be done for setting up Zoo & Wildlife Management Authority and an Act will soon be presented in the Punjab Assembly for establishing this authority. Joy land, tram structure and other facilities will be provided in the safari zoo and bird shows will also be organized in the Lahore Zoo for the interest of children.

The CM directed that the proposal to establish food courts on the 7-kanal land adjoining the Lahore Zoo and Bagh-e-Jinnah will be reviewed.

The CM directed that innovations like tiger tunnel should be introduced in the Safari Zoo, adding that a ride history gallery should be established in the Lahore Zoo and Safari Zoo to provide awareness to the children about the history.

Principal Secretary to CM Muhammad Khan Bhatti, Secretary Forests, Secretary Information, DG Wildlife, DGPR and concerned officials attended the meeting.

