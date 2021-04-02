CM directs inclusion of corona vaccination in Sehat Card Plus Scheme

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan has directed health department to include COVID-19 vaccination in Sehat Card Plus Scheme and complete the process at the earliest

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2021 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan has directed health department to include COVID-19 vaccination in Sehat Card Plus Scheme and complete the process at the earliest.

According to a statement issued here KP CM has decided to cover corona vaccination through Sehat Card aiming facilitation of people to get immunized.

The CM said that in prevailing situation of corona pandemic, it is necessary to provide free of cost vaccination facility to the people. He further said that provincial government has already decided to include liver and kidney transplant in Sehat Card Scheme.

He said that KP was the first province of the country that is providing free medical treatment to 100 percent population.