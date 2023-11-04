CM directs inspection, inquiries team to start 100-day inspection plan for all govt offices

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2023) The Caretaker Sindh Chief Minister Justice (Retd.) Maqbool Baqar, while presiding over a joint meeting of Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) and the Chief Minister Inspection and Inquiries Team (CMIIT) at CM House here Saturday, observed that both the agencies were understaffed and directed them to abolish their non-technical posts and appoint investigators and technical persons so that performance of their organizations could be improved.

The chief minister ordered the CMIIT to start a 100-day Inspection Plan for all government offices including hospitals, schools, municipalities, and development authorities.

Chairman E&ACE Zulfiqar Shah while briefing the CM said that anti-corruption was a special agency for the investigation of certain offences relating to corruption by, or inquiry into misconduct of public servants and holding preliminary inquiries against such servants in the province.

The other functions of anti-corruption include Inquiring and investigating cases of corruption in government departments, the public sector, corporations and semi-government Organizations.

The CM was told that the total sanctioned strength of the anti-corruption establishment was 1416 against which only 679 were working and 742 posts were vacant. At this, the CM directed Chairman Anti-Corruption to abolish non-technical posts and, in their place, create posts of investigators, and technical officers who can investigate the cases, prosecute them properly in the courts and prepare proper files.

The chief minister said that he was not satisfied with the recruitment being made through a third party. “I want you to send a request to the Sindh Public Service Commissioner and make its recruitment through them,” he said.

Baqar also directed the Anti-corruption establishment to evolve an automated digital system under which the institution of a complaint, initiation of an inquiry, its findings, statements, and decision of the committees or in case of the challan to the anti-corruption courts must be automated, transparent and digital.

The CM directed the chairman to make his organization – the anti-corruption establishment a trustworthy, efficient, hardworking and smart organ of the government.

Chairman ACE Zulfiqar Shah shared the performance of his organization and told the CM that during the last five years- 2018 to 2023 – it paid 328 surprise visits, conducted 158 raids, trapped 59, registered 759 cases, challaned 725 cases, of them 65 were convicted. At this, the chief minister said that the ACE would have to improve its performance. The convection rate is not satisfactory.

The CM said that there was a dire need for capacity Building and Training of ACE Officers and Officials. He directed the Chief Secretary to ensure the holding of regular Anti-Corruption (I, II & III) meetings.

Chairman CMIIT Rafiq Buriro briefing the CM said that the main functions of the CMIIT include ensuring good governance, public service delivery, transparency & efficiency and enforcement of office discipline and punctuality in government offices.

Inspections, verifications and supervision of financial transactions, auctions, and liabilities; inspection of the tendering processes; monitoring and Inspection of development schemes and ensuring removal of shortcomings are the main functions of the CMIIT, the CM was told.

The CMIIT also conducts assigned inquiries/verifications relating to works and services to unearth malpractices, violations, and misuse of authority and of public funds.

The CM directed the CMIIT to develop digital solutions to monitor the presence and performance of government functionaries and ensure bio-metric and geo-tagged attendance of employees of all departments including the police.”

The CM said that the CMIIT should develop a Dashboard and Online Interface for general and specific public complaints and their redressal and regular review.

The CM was told that the CMIT human resources came to 94 against which 53 were working and 41 positions, including four of grade BS-21, and 17 of BS-14 to BS-16 were vacant. The shortage of staff has affected its performance. The CM directed the Chairman CMIIT to hire technical persons who could inquire into financial matters.

He was told that the Chief Minister or Chief Secretary assigns the CMIIT to carry out inquiries/verifications. The CMIIT also probes public complaints, if not anonymous, after verification of their veracity and availability of evidence.

Giving performance of the CMIIT its chairman said that since 2018, 57 inquiries and 187 inspections have been carried out. The CM said that the CMIT performance should be more impressive. The interim CM directed the CMIIT to optimize its functioning and directed it to complete all the pending inquiries, and inspection/verification/ evaluation reports. “The CMIIT should focus on monitoring and inspection of departments affecting the maximum number of people such as Health, education, Police, Revenue, Water Management, Municipal Services, Solid Waste Mgt board, KWSB, SBCA, Development Authorities,” he said and added that the CMIET should work with departments to develop SOPs for regular internal monitoring and inspections for better service delivery

Baqar assigned the CMIIT a 100-day Inspection plan. The plan includes the inspection of DHQ/Civil Hospitals Qambar, Matiari, Hyderabad, Shaheed Benazirabad, Ghotki. The inspection of Registration and Transfer of property processes in Larkana, Sukkur, West Karachi, Hyderabad cities, LDA will also be conducted.

The CM also assigned the CMIT to inspect major schools, colleges, university campuses, and STEVTA Institutes at Umerkot, Jacobabad, Sujawal, Central Karachi, Tando Mohammad Khan and Benazirabad.

Under the 100 Day inspection plan the inspection of the Water Management (Irrigation/Agriculture/PHE/KWSB) in Thatta, Sanghar, Malir, Mirpurkhas, and Badin would be conducted.

Under the 100 plan, the inspection of Municipal Services at Dadu, Naushehroferoz, Kotri, Shikarpur, Sukkur; Agriculture and Livestock Services in Tharparkar, Kashmore, Jamshoro districts and Development and Rehabilitation Works in flood-hit areas would also be conducted.

In the 100-Day Plan, the inspection of District Accounts offices Thatta, Hyderabad, Sanghar and Matiari and Police Stations in districts Korangi, Tando Allahyar and South Karachi would also be covered.

The meeting was attended by Chief Secretary Dr Fakhre Alam, Secretary Finance Kazim Jatoi, Chairman CMIET Rafiq Buriro, Chairman Anti-Corruption Zulfiqar Shah, Special Secretary Finance dept Shahmir Bhutto, Director ACE Shahzad Abbasi, Fatah Tunio of P&D and others.