CM Directs Issuance Of Pending Petrol Pumps NOCs

Muhammad Irfan Published April 16, 2023 | 10:30 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2023 ) :Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi has directed the issuance of pending NOCs of petrol pumps for a long period across Punjab by the first of May.

He directed the authorities concerned to clear all NOCs within 15 days, said a handout issued here on Sunday.

Thousands of employment opportunities for the youth would be generated by the setting up of new petrol pumps. As many as 1,264 applications for setting up new petrol pumps were facing pendency for a long period across all districts of Punjab. On average 30-35 persons would be given employment on every petrol pump and more than 30,000 people would be employed by granting NOCs to more than 1200 petrol pumps.

Mohsin Naqvi ordered all departments concerned to issue petrol pumps NOCs at the earliest along with eliminating unnecessary delay in the issuance of NOCs. He directed to fulfill all legal requirements and make prompt issuance of petrol pumps NOCs. The CM directed to ensure transparency in the issuance of NOCs as the trust of citizens in the government would enhance by adopting transparency in issuing NOCs.

