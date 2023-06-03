UrduPoint.com

CM Directs LDA To Ensure Land Owners' Payments

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 03, 2023 | 08:53 PM

CM directs LDA to ensure land owners' payments

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi has directed the Lahore Development Authority (LDA) to ensure timely payment to the land owners of their pending payments according to the law

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2023 ) :Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi has directed the Lahore Development Authority (LDA) to ensure timely payment to the land owners of their pending payments according to the law.

He chaired a meeting of the LDA's governing body at CM office on Saturday. He directed to complete all the required action on One Window Operation in three days.

It was informed during the briefing that 11 sports complex were being established in Punjab and two sports complex were completed. The proposal to hire the services of a private sector to run the sports complex was reviewed during the meeting.

Chief Secretary, Chairman Planning and Development, secretaries of housing, finance, local government, Commissioner Lahore division/ DG LDA, Members of LDA Governing Body, MD WASA and officials concerned attended the meeting.

