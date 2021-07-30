CM directs line deptts to remain alert to deal with possible monsoon floods

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Friday directed the line departments to remain alert 24/7 to deal with possible monsoon floods as the provincial government had, in principle, decided to provide every possible resource to the administration to deal with the threat

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Friday directed the line departments to remain alert 24/7 to deal with possible monsoon floods as the provincial government had, in principle, decided to provide every possible resource to the administration to deal with the threat.

While chairing a meeting at his office to review the arrangements, the CM directed to construct underground water tanks in Faisalabad and other major cities to store rainwater and asked the commissioners to devise a plan in consultation with WASAs.

The meeting reviewed the arrangements for dealing with floods and it was decided to ensure the implementation of the water drainage plan.

Timely disposal of rainwater was necessary and commissioners, DCs and WASA officials would be questioned in case of delay, he added. The citizens should not face any difficulty due to rains, the CM stressed and directed to keep in view emergent urban needs and the size of the population while planning a new sewerage system. The line departments should outline their emergency plans to deal with any untoward situation, he added and directed to monitor water flow of Sialkot nullahs round the clock.

Similarly, the water flow of hill-torrents in DG Khan and Rajanpur should also be monitored, he said and asked the commissioners and DCs to visit embankments in their areas.

The CM directed to devise a plan for storing water of Khushab's hill-torrents and it was decided, in principle, to construct a dam for this purpose.

The foundation stone of the Sorra Dam project in the Koh-e-Suleman area would be laid soon to store the water of hill-torrents for human use and irrigation purposes, he said and directed to early complete feasibility study of four dams in Koh-e-Suleman and sought a report about implementation of a province-wise emergency plan.

The SMBR and Irrigation secretary told that rivers' water flow was normal and food and aid was provided to affectees in Mianwali village. Similarly, 180 flood camps had been established in Punjab to deal with any emergency situation and the latest radar system had also been handed over to rescue 1122.

Meanwhile, water flow in Chenab River at Chiniot was 140000 cusecs and water flow of Chenab River at Marala was 98000 cusecs. The water capacity of Khanki, Balloki, Trimmu, Panjnad and islam Barrage had been improved.

Provincial Ministers Mahmood-ur-Rashid, Mian Khalid Mehmood, Secretary Local Government, DG Rescue 1122, DG PDMA, MD WASA and others attended the meeting while commissioners and WASA MDs participated through video link.