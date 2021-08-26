UrduPoint.com

CM Directs Measures Against Women Harassment Incidents

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 26th August 2021 | 06:10 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar directed the police to take effective measures for stopping harassment of women and a comprehensive action plan be devised to extirpate such incidents.

In a statement, the CM expressed his deep concern over such occurrences and asked the police to take strict legal action against the accused persons.

The DPOs and RPOs should ensure the elimination of such incidents and indiscriminate action be taken against the criminals, he added.

The government was answerable to the people and anti-social elements could not be allowedto ruin the lives of others, the CM emphasised and directed to send a report to his office aboutthe actions taken against such miscreants.

