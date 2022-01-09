CM directs measures over flood warning in Chenab River

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has directed the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) to take advance preventive measures keeping in view the lower-medium flood warning at Marala in Chenab River.

The chief minister has directed the administration of Sialkot and other concerned districts to remain alert and said that lower medium flood situation at head Marala, Khanki and Qadirabad should be constantly monitored.

He directed that evacuation of the people should be ensured in case of flood.

Usman Buzdar directed deputy commissioner and other concerned authorities to keep a vigilant eye on flood situation in their respective areas.