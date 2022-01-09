UrduPoint.com

CM Directs Measures Over Flood Warning In Chenab River

Muhammad Irfan Published January 09, 2022 | 12:10 AM

CM directs measures over flood warning in Chenab River

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has directed the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) to take advance preventive measures keeping in view the lower-medium flood warning at Marala in Chenab River.

The chief minister has directed the administration of Sialkot and other concerned districts to remain alert and said that lower medium flood situation at head Marala, Khanki and Qadirabad should be constantly monitored.

He directed that evacuation of the people should be ensured in case of flood.

Usman Buzdar directed deputy commissioner and other concerned authorities to keep a vigilant eye on flood situation in their respective areas.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Punjab Flood Alert Sialkot Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Sheikh Rashid Ahmed condoles with Sadiq Sanjrani o ..

Sheikh Rashid Ahmed condoles with Sadiq Sanjrani over demise of his younger brot ..

33 minutes ago
 Murree Expressway cleared for traffic: Farrukh Hab ..

Murree Expressway cleared for traffic: Farrukh Habib

33 minutes ago
 Control room set up in DC Office receives 300 call ..

Control room set up in DC Office receives 300 calls

33 minutes ago
 Army troops check all stranded vehicles, victims s ..

Army troops check all stranded vehicles, victims shifted to relief camps: ISPR

33 minutes ago
 All of Lebanon Without Electricity - Reports

All of Lebanon Without Electricity - Reports

36 minutes ago
 Newcastle stunned by Cambridge in FA Cup

Newcastle stunned by Cambridge in FA Cup

36 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.