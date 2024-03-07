CM directs measures to control prices during Ramadan

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister, Ali Amin Gandapur here Thursday chaired a meeting to control prices of daily commodities and give maximum relief to people during the holy month of Ramadan

Chief Secretary, Nadeem Aslam Chuahry, Inspector General Police Akhter Hayat Khan Gandapur, Additional Chief Secretary Home Muhammad Abid Majeed, Principal Secretary to CM Amjad Ali Khan, Divisional Commissioners and Deputy Commissioners attended the meeting.

The meeting was briefed about proposed Price Control Mechanism for providing relief to people during the blessed month. It was told that district administrations have been directed to ensure implementation of the mechanism without any delay while control rooms have also been established at district level to monitor prices.

Meeting was told that mobile teams would be deployed in all the districts besides establishing monitoring desks in to ensure that people are provided with edible items as per rates fixed by the provincial government.

Addressing the meeting, CM directed the quarters concerned to ensure provision of maximum relief to people during the month of Holy Ramadan adding that prices of essential food items must be reduced at the minimum level.

He directed district administrations to ensure regular monitoring of markets in their respective districts and elements involved in overcharging should be dealt with iron hands.

He further directed that government vegetable markets are available in all districts of the province.

He said that there would be no specific Sasta Bazar during the month of Ramadan instead every bazar in the province would be converted into Sasta Bazar.

KP CM further directed Deputy Commissioners to display price lists on Pena flex instead of papers and depute special teams for strict compliance of approved price lists.

“All Deputy Commissioners would have to utilize social media platforms in an effective manner for ensuring direct coordination with the general public; and actions taken against profiteers should be uploaded on social media pages for awareness of the general public”, he directed and added that Deputy Commissioner would also public their Whatsapp numbers for receiving complaints directly from the citizens.

The Chief Minister further directed that “Ramadan Daster Khwan” be arranged at all District and Tehsil Headquarter Hospitals across the province. He underlined the need to monitor markets to avoid hoarding and black marketing. He said that services of special branch should also be hired for this purpose.

He also directed crackdown on big fishes involved in hoarding, black marketing and profiteering and maintained that good governance is top most priority of provincial government.

He also directed the Deputy Commissioners to pay special attention towards cleanliness in their districts adding that the people should feel visible change in their environment and assured full support to district administrations.