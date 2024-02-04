CM directs officials to ensure rainwater drainage, help stuck citizens in view of heavy rains

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2024) The Caretaker Sindh Chief Minister Justice (Retd) Maqbool Baqar on Sunday directed the officers to ensure drainage of rainwaters and help citizens stuck in traffic jams in view of heavy rains across the province.

The Chief Minister telephoned Mayor Karachi Murtaza Wahab and directed him to drain out rainwater in Karachi.

He also directed the CEO of the Water board to take measures for draining out rainwater.

Baqar said that water should be drained out from low-lying areas through suction machines.

The Chief Minister also issued directives to DIG Traffic to take necessary steps in the flow of traffic in the city.

He directed all Deputy Commissioners and District Police to come out to help the people.

He said that the problems of citizens stuck in traffic be resolved so that they can reach home soon.