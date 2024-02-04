Open Menu

CM Directs Officials To Ensure Rainwater Drainage, Help Stuck Citizens In View Of Heavy Rains

Faizan Hashmi Published February 04, 2024 | 01:20 PM

CM directs officials to ensure rainwater drainage, help stuck citizens in view of heavy rains

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2024) The Caretaker Sindh Chief Minister Justice (Retd) Maqbool Baqar on Sunday directed the officers to ensure drainage of rainwaters and help citizens stuck in traffic jams in view of heavy rains across the province.

The Chief Minister telephoned Mayor Karachi Murtaza Wahab and directed him to drain out rainwater in Karachi.

He also directed the CEO of the Water board to take measures for draining out rainwater.

Baqar said that water should be drained out from low-lying areas through suction machines.

The Chief Minister also issued directives to DIG Traffic to take necessary steps in the flow of traffic in the city.

He directed all Deputy Commissioners and District Police to come out to help the people.

He said that the problems of citizens stuck in traffic be resolved so that they can reach home soon.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Chief Minister Police Water Traffic Sunday All From Rains

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 February 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 February 2024

4 hours ago
 JI to end usury system after coming to power: Sira ..

JI to end usury system after coming to power: Siraj

14 hours ago
 Seoul summons Russian ambassador over comments on ..

Seoul summons Russian ambassador over comments on North Korea

14 hours ago
 Golf: Bahrain Championship scores

Golf: Bahrain Championship scores

13 hours ago
 Political rivals poses challenge to Aftab Sherpao, ..

Political rivals poses challenge to Aftab Sherpao, Aimal Wali in Charsadda

13 hours ago
Jaiswal's 209, Bumrah's six wickets put India on t ..

Jaiswal's 209, Bumrah's six wickets put India on top in England Test

13 hours ago
 Drone attack sets Russian refinery ablaze: governo ..

Drone attack sets Russian refinery ablaze: governor

13 hours ago
 Police finalizes security plan for election

Police finalizes security plan for election

13 hours ago
 Former Minister said Bilawal is future of Pakistan

Former Minister said Bilawal is future of Pakistan

13 hours ago
 PPP Chairman to address public meeting in Hyderaba ..

PPP Chairman to address public meeting in Hyderabad

13 hours ago
 CM inaugurates development projects in Sahiwal, Pa ..

CM inaugurates development projects in Sahiwal, Pakpattan

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan