CM Directs Police For Early Recovery Of Wajiha Sawati

CM directs police for early recovery of Wajiha Sawati

Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has directed the Inspector General of Police Rao Sardar Khan to expedite the efforts for early recovery of Pakistan origin US citizen Wajiha Sawati

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2021 ) :Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has directed the Inspector General of Police Rao Sardar Khan to expedite the efforts for early recovery of Pakistan origin US citizen Wajiha Sawati.

Every possible step should be taken for her safe recovery while holding the investigationin a scientific manner, he added.

