CM Directs Police For Early Recovery Of Wajiha Sawati
Faizan Hashmi 18 minutes ago Wed 22nd December 2021 | 08:30 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2021 ) :Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has directed the Inspector General of Police Rao Sardar Khan to expedite the efforts for early recovery of Pakistan origin US citizen Wajiha Sawati.
Every possible step should be taken for her safe recovery while holding the investigationin a scientific manner, he added.