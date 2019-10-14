UrduPoint.com
CM Directs Police To Arrest Culprits Involved In Boy's Death

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 11 seconds ago Mon 14th October 2019 | 04:40 PM

CM directs police to arrest culprits involved in boy's death

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2019 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Monday taking notice of the recovery of a body of an eight-year-old boy in Jesserwala area of Daska and sought a report from RPO Gujranwala.

He directed the early arrest of culprits and said that legal action be initiated against them. He has also extended sympathies to the bereaved family.

