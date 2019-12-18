CM directs police to ensure proper safety, security of citizens

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2019 ) :Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah Wednesday directed the provincial police to ensure proper safety and security of people.

According to a statement, the chief minister stated this while presiding over a meeting of Provincial Public Safety & Police Complaint Commission (PPS&PCC) which was attended by all the members of the commission including Sharjeel Inam Memon, Imdad Pitafi, Shamim Mumtaz, Shahnaz Begum, Mohammad Ali Aziz, Hasnain Ali Mirza, Karamat Ali, Barrister Haya Eman, Jhamat Mal, Qurban Ali Malano.

The special invitees were Sindh Chief Secretary Mumtaz Shah, Advisor Law Murtaza Wahab, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh Dr. Kaleem Imam, Secretary Home Usman Chachar, Secretary Finance Hassan Naqvi and Secretary of the commission Saifullah Abro.

The agenda of the meeting include, report on action taken against the manufacturers and smugglers of Gutka/mainpuri and Narcotics; review of reports submitted by IGP regarding Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto SMBB University issue of students; Mehrabpur incident of beating of a child and Pir-jo-Goth incident of suicide of a boy. Provincial Annual Policing Plan by IGP, staffing of commission and increasing traffic issues.

Action against Gutka: IGP Sindh briefing the commission said on the instruction of the chief minister strict action had been taken against Gutka/Mainpuri manufacturers and smugglers.

He said the police had arrested 6,995 accused, recovered 3,526,470 kg of Gutka and Mainpuri and registered 5714 FIRs against them. 206 factories or units of Gutka and Mainpuri had been sealed.

The police challaned 5561 cases. 1650 accused were in jail, 3470 on bail, 1291 convicted and 552 were acquitted.

Narcotics: The police have arrested 11057 accused, recovered 12.884 kg ice, 72.7 kg heroin, 698.922 kg Hasish, 7619.656 kg charas, 186.29 kg opium, 180,844 local and 2353 imported liquor, sealed 315 factories/units and registered 8995 and challaned 8507 cases. 3906 accused are in jail, 4451 on bail, 901 convicted and 1228 acquitted.

Smuggled Iranian Diesel: The police have confiscated 1,141,111 liters of Iranian diesel, arrested 448 and action taken against 128. At this the chief minister said the police was not responsible for taking action against smuggling of Iranian diesel but he had assigned them the task because the money generated from the smuggling was being used for terrorist activities.

Traffic Issues: Deputy IGP Traffic Javed Maher briefed the commission on traffic issues. He said Karachi spread over an area of 3,527 square km with over 10,000 km road network. There were 5.3 million vehicles, including 3.2 million motorcycles, 1.2 million jeeps/cars, 29086 taxis, 23074 trucks etc.

It was pointed out that there were 159 traffic signals, including 57 of DHA/CBs and one of NHA. Some 60 traffic cameras had been installed, of them 162 are at CPO, 250 at Civic Center and 189 at traffic management services.

The total strength of the traffic police was 7085 with one DIGP, eight SSPs, 29 DSPs working in all the seven districts of the city. They had been equipped with 164 four-wheel vehicles, including heavy recovery, mini trucks, lifters, pick ups, lifting pick ups, vans and 605 motorcycles.

The traffic police during 2019 issued 3363753 tickets and recovered Rs755.8 million fine which was 30 percent more than the challans issued in 2018. These fine tickets were issued against the violation of one-way, using fancy number plates, tinted glasses, juvenile driving, substandard CNG cylinders, travelling on roof-top, signal jump and without licenses.

Major impediments in traffic issues had been identified as 91 damaged roads, illegal parking, and absence of taxi, bus and truck stands, encroachments along the roads. The chief minister said the roads were being repaired while the KMC has already launched operation against encroachments along the main road.

It was pointed out that 52 roads in the city had encroachments against which Karachi police launched an operation and registered 97 FIRs and arrested 168.

The Sindh chief secretary informed the meeting that on the instructions of the chief minister, he had been holding meetings with traffic police in which 147 priority intersections for lane markings, stop line/ Zebra Crossing and 178 locations for installation of Traffic sign boards have been identified in the city.

It was also pointed out that 31 commercial buildings had been identified which had converted their parking spaces into shops and godowns.

The chief secretary said a notice had been issued to the building owners to restore their parking spaces.

The police suggested that Lines Area Parking Plaza and Bara Dari Basement parking utilization plan may be envisaged. Three grounds parking, Railway Ground near GPO, China Ground at Kashmir Road and vacant plot at Hassan Sqaure Turning were suggested to be utilized for parking.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah directed Chief Secretary Mumtaz Shah and IGP to review the proposal and implement, if feasible.

In the meeting it was also pointed out that there were 159 signals in the city, of them 33 were out of order. The Chief Minister then and there ordered their repair.

Flyover/Underpasses: The DIGP traffic in his plan suggested construction of bye-pass road from West Wharf to Northern Bypass along the sea shore exactly on the back side of Machhar Colony. Construction of Southern Bypass to divert the heavy traffic flow from KPT to Korangi industrial area via Sea View Clifton, construction of Inter-change bridge at ICI junction, construction of head bridge at PIDC bridge to TPX container yard along the M.T Khan Road. Syed Murad Ali Shah said that these projects have already been included in Karachi package and the local government minister has started his consultative meeting with the concerned agencies whose roads/area would be used for construction of the bridges.

Students issue: The students of SMBB University blocked the road connecting Nawabshah to Sakrand city to protest against the refusal of the university administration to take the students on the country tour. The students despite repeated warnings refused to open the road, as a result traffic on both sides of road got jammed. The police open tear gas in which 10 students received minor injuries. The university administration was brought there and the matter was settled, the IGP reported.

In Mehrabpur incident FIR has been registered and Maqsood Ahmed Channa has been arrested.

The chief minister directed Chief Secretary Mumtaz Shah to provide necessary staff to the secretary of the commission for official work.

In the next meeting, the IGP will present annual police plan. The rules of the commission have been framed and sent to law department for vetting.

The resolution passed against the IGP for not attending the commission meetings was withdrawn on the request of the IGP.