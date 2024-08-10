Open Menu

CM Directs PRA To Increase Revenue By Rs50bn

Published August 10, 2024

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has directed the Punjab Revenue Authority (PRA) to increase revenue by Rs50 billion without affecting the common men.

Chairing a meeting with PRA new Chairman Nauman Yusuf on Saturday, the CM directed to increase resources for maximum social welfare projects.

She directed the authorities to expand the scope of the PRA to 12 more districts of Punjab including Murree, Attock, Jhelum, Kasur, Sheikhupura, Mandi Bahauddin, Bahawalpur, Okara, Khanewal, Muzaffargarh, DG Khan and Toba Tek Singh.

The chief minister also directed to link Punjab Revenue Authority (PRA) with the Federal board of Revenue (FBR) for real-time integration of database.

Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman, Secretary Finance Mujahid Sher Dil and other relevant officers also attended the meeting.

