CM Directs Provision Of Rescue Ambulances To Prisons

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sat 09th January 2021 | 07:30 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2021 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mahmood Khan has directed the concerned authorities to provide well equipped ambulances of Rescue 1122, one each to all the district level jails to cater any emergency.

He issued these directives while chairing a meeting on prisons' department, said an official handout issued here on Saturday.

Besides, Special Assistant to the Chief Minister on Prisons Taj Muhammad Khan Tarand, the meeting was attended by Secretary Home, Secretary Finance, Inspector General of Prisons and other concerned officials.

The meeting members were briefed about various reforms being introduced in prisons and the progress made so far on the proposed project of setting up a divisional level jail at Malakand Division.

They were informed that master plan for the proposed jail has been completed keeping in view the future requirements.

The chair directed the relevant quarters to identify suitable piece of land for the purpose and submit a final proposal within two weeks, further directing them to complete all the necessary arrangements to start work on the project from the advent next financial year.

The Chief Minister also directed the high ups of prisons' department to identify land for the jail on such a location which was equally accessible to all the districts.

He further directed the concerned authorities for necessary arrangements to have clean and neat kitchens and washrooms in all the jails for facilitating prisoners.

