CM directs recruitment of lecturers in govt colleges

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan here Tuesday directed authorities to expedite recruitment process of lecturers through KP Public Service Commission in the wake of shortage of teaching staff in public sector colleges

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2022 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan here Tuesday directed authorities to expedite recruitment process of lecturers through KP Public Service Commission in the wake of shortage of teaching staff in public sector colleges.

He issued these directives while chairing meeting of provincial cabinet held here at Civil Secretariat. The meeting besides cabinet members was also attended by Chief Secretary, Additional Chief Secretary, Senior Member board of Revenue and Administrative Secretaries of various government departments.

The CM said that a mechanism should also be devised to appoint teaching staff on temporary basis and directed opening newly established government colleges for teaching. He also directed that full funds should be released for construction of roads and other ongoing development projects in merged to complete these public welfare oriented schemes within stipulated time.

Mahmood Khan directed government departments to immediately implement the decision regarding increasing the minimum monthly wages up to Rs. 26, 000 and warned that no leniency would be tolerated in this regard.

The cabinet also approved appointment of Syeda Rabia Sultana to fill vacancy of Independent Director in Water and Sanitation Services Company (WSSC) Abbottabad. Cabinet also approved name of Muhammad Rehan Yousaf for appointment as Chief Executive Officer, Water and Sanitation Services Company (WSSC) Abbottabad.

The provincial cabinet also granted approval to transfer 8 kanal and 10 marla state land situated at Kalaya District Orakzai to Home and Tribal Affairs Department for establishment of District Police Officer (DPO) Office, CTD Office and Special Branch office at Kalaya, transfer of 02 kanal state land located in C&W Colony at Tehsil Batkhela, District Malakand to Emergency Rescue Services 1122for establishing Rescue 1122 station.

The cabinet also gave approval for availing Project Readiness Financing (PRF) loan for ADB-Assisted ADP scheme 'Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Water Resources Development Project', handing over of C&W Rest House Naran to Kaghan Development Authority and Shagai Rest House Saidu Sharif to Upper Swat Development Authority besides giving approval to amend law to revise tender rates of Tobacco Recovery Cess.