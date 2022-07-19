UrduPoint.com

CM Directs Recruitment Of Lecturers In Govt Colleges

Umer Jamshaid Published July 19, 2022 | 08:36 PM

CM directs recruitment of lecturers in govt colleges

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan here Tuesday directed authorities to expedite recruitment process of lecturers through KP Public Service Commission in the wake of shortage of teaching staff in public sector colleges

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2022 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan here Tuesday directed authorities to expedite recruitment process of lecturers through KP Public Service Commission in the wake of shortage of teaching staff in public sector colleges.

He issued these directives while chairing meeting of provincial cabinet held here at Civil Secretariat. The meeting besides cabinet members was also attended by Chief Secretary, Additional Chief Secretary, Senior Member board of Revenue and Administrative Secretaries of various government departments.

The CM said that a mechanism should also be devised to appoint teaching staff on temporary basis and directed opening newly established government colleges for teaching. He also directed that full funds should be released for construction of roads and other ongoing development projects in merged to complete these public welfare oriented schemes within stipulated time.

Mahmood Khan directed government departments to immediately implement the decision regarding increasing the minimum monthly wages up to Rs. 26, 000 and warned that no leniency would be tolerated in this regard.

The cabinet also approved appointment of Syeda Rabia Sultana to fill vacancy of Independent Director in Water and Sanitation Services Company (WSSC) Abbottabad. Cabinet also approved name of Muhammad Rehan Yousaf for appointment as Chief Executive Officer, Water and Sanitation Services Company (WSSC) Abbottabad.

The provincial cabinet also granted approval to transfer 8 kanal and 10 marla state land situated at Kalaya District Orakzai to Home and Tribal Affairs Department for establishment of District Police Officer (DPO) Office, CTD Office and Special Branch office at Kalaya, transfer of 02 kanal state land located in C&W Colony at Tehsil Batkhela, District Malakand to Emergency Rescue Services 1122for establishing Rescue 1122 station.

The cabinet also gave approval for availing Project Readiness Financing (PRF) loan for ADB-Assisted ADP scheme 'Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Water Resources Development Project', handing over of C&W Rest House Naran to Kaghan Development Authority and Shagai Rest House Saidu Sharif to Upper Swat Development Authority besides giving approval to amend law to revise tender rates of Tobacco Recovery Cess.

Related Topics

Loan Shortage Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Abbottabad Water Swat Company Saidu Malakand Rescue 1122 Government Cabinet

Recent Stories

Longu reviews relief supplies and activities durin ..

Longu reviews relief supplies and activities during recent rains in Balochistan

39 seconds ago
 SACM for timely completion of Ghotki-Kandhkot Brid ..

SACM for timely completion of Ghotki-Kandhkot Bridge on River Indus

40 seconds ago
 Fire and destruction at Europe's biggest sand dune ..

Fire and destruction at Europe's biggest sand dune

42 seconds ago
 PML-N believes in empowering women through educati ..

PML-N believes in empowering women through education: governor

43 seconds ago
 Deputy Commissioners asked to submit reports of lo ..

Deputy Commissioners asked to submit reports of losses of rain hit areas within ..

3 minutes ago
 Police, ulema, elected representatives urged to wo ..

Police, ulema, elected representatives urged to work for peace in Muharram Haram ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.