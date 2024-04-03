Open Menu

CM Directs Reforms In Schools In 3 Months

Sumaira FH Published April 03, 2024 | 05:30 PM

CM directs reforms in schools in 3 months

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz presided over a meeting on Wednesday to review school Education Reforms Programme and decided to introduce reforms in 13,000 non-performing government schools in coming three months.

She also sought a final plan of a project with regard to providing flavoured milk to class 5 students. She ordered to contact the Education Management Organisation to bring improvement in 13,000 non-performing schools. It was principally decided to contact donors for provision of unavailable facilities in the government schools, along with reviewing proposal to finalise a partnership with the educational non-governmental organisations (NGOs).

Provincial Minister for School Education Rana Sikandar Hayat stated that a plan for provision of curriculum textbooks in the government schools had been prepared, adding that quality of education, evaluation and monitoring mechanism had been formulated as well.

The CM expressed concern over ghost enrollment of students in schools. She called for setting up computer labs and a library in the government schools, adding that she would take stock of the latest situation after visiting the schools.

The CM was given a briefing on the transport system. She apprised that the vacant posts would be filled up after undertaking rationalization of the teachers. She directed to complete teachers rationalization process within three months timeline. The proposal to make a partnership with the private sector to oversee performance of 136 non performing schools was reviewed during the meeting.

Senior Provincial Minister Maryam Aurangzeb, Provincial Information Minister Azma Bokhari, School Education Minister Rana Sikandar Hayat, Former Senator Parvez Rashid, MPA Sania Ashiq, Chief Secretary and other officers concerned attended the meeting.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Information Minister Education Punjab Maryam Aurangzeb Rashid Government

Recent Stories

PCB mulls overhaul amid potential job losses

PCB mulls overhaul amid potential job losses

3 hours ago
 SC full court may hear IHC Judges’ letter case o ..

SC full court may hear IHC Judges’ letter case on April 29: CJP Isa

4 hours ago
  Following IHC, LHC judges receive threatening le ..

 Following IHC, LHC judges receive threatening letters

4 hours ago
 realme Announces Exciting Ramzan Offer with Price ..

Realme Announces Exciting Ramzan Offer with Price Drop on realme C67

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 April 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 April 2024

9 hours ago
UAE is second home to 1.8 mln Pakistanis contribut ..

UAE is second home to 1.8 mln Pakistanis contributing towards its development: C ..

18 hours ago
 North Korea fires medium-range ballistic missile

North Korea fires medium-range ballistic missile

18 hours ago
 One killed, two injured by 12-year-old Finnish sch ..

One killed, two injured by 12-year-old Finnish school shooter

18 hours ago
 Escalating violence engulfs Mexican election race

Escalating violence engulfs Mexican election race

18 hours ago
 Tesla reports drop in auto sales, while Toyota see ..

Tesla reports drop in auto sales, while Toyota sees US surge

18 hours ago
 Fire tears through Istanbul apartment block, killi ..

Fire tears through Istanbul apartment block, killing 29

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan