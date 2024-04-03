CM directs reforms in schools in 3 months

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz presided over a meeting on Wednesday to review school Education Reforms Programme and decided to introduce reforms in 13,000 non-performing government schools in coming three months.

She also sought a final plan of a project with regard to providing flavoured milk to class 5 students. She ordered to contact the Education Management Organisation to bring improvement in 13,000 non-performing schools. It was principally decided to contact donors for provision of unavailable facilities in the government schools, along with reviewing proposal to finalise a partnership with the educational non-governmental organisations (NGOs).

Provincial Minister for School Education Rana Sikandar Hayat stated that a plan for provision of curriculum textbooks in the government schools had been prepared, adding that quality of education, evaluation and monitoring mechanism had been formulated as well.

The CM expressed concern over ghost enrollment of students in schools. She called for setting up computer labs and a library in the government schools, adding that she would take stock of the latest situation after visiting the schools.

The CM was given a briefing on the transport system. She apprised that the vacant posts would be filled up after undertaking rationalization of the teachers. She directed to complete teachers rationalization process within three months timeline. The proposal to make a partnership with the private sector to oversee performance of 136 non performing schools was reviewed during the meeting.

Senior Provincial Minister Maryam Aurangzeb, Provincial Information Minister Azma Bokhari, School Education Minister Rana Sikandar Hayat, Former Senator Parvez Rashid, MPA Sania Ashiq, Chief Secretary and other officers concerned attended the meeting.