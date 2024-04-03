CM Directs Reforms In Schools In 3 Months
Sumaira FH Published April 03, 2024 | 05:30 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz presided over a meeting on Wednesday to review school Education Reforms Programme and decided to introduce reforms in 13,000 non-performing government schools in coming three months.
She also sought a final plan of a project with regard to providing flavoured milk to class 5 students. She ordered to contact the Education Management Organisation to bring improvement in 13,000 non-performing schools. It was principally decided to contact donors for provision of unavailable facilities in the government schools, along with reviewing proposal to finalise a partnership with the educational non-governmental organisations (NGOs).
Provincial Minister for School Education Rana Sikandar Hayat stated that a plan for provision of curriculum textbooks in the government schools had been prepared, adding that quality of education, evaluation and monitoring mechanism had been formulated as well.
The CM expressed concern over ghost enrollment of students in schools. She called for setting up computer labs and a library in the government schools, adding that she would take stock of the latest situation after visiting the schools.
The CM was given a briefing on the transport system. She apprised that the vacant posts would be filled up after undertaking rationalization of the teachers. She directed to complete teachers rationalization process within three months timeline. The proposal to make a partnership with the private sector to oversee performance of 136 non performing schools was reviewed during the meeting.
Senior Provincial Minister Maryam Aurangzeb, Provincial Information Minister Azma Bokhari, School Education Minister Rana Sikandar Hayat, Former Senator Parvez Rashid, MPA Sania Ashiq, Chief Secretary and other officers concerned attended the meeting.
Recent Stories
PCB mulls overhaul amid potential job losses
SC full court may hear IHC Judges’ letter case on April 29: CJP Isa
Following IHC, LHC judges receive threatening letters
Realme Announces Exciting Ramzan Offer with Price Drop on realme C67
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 April 2024
UAE is second home to 1.8 mln Pakistanis contributing towards its development: C ..
North Korea fires medium-range ballistic missile
One killed, two injured by 12-year-old Finnish school shooter
Escalating violence engulfs Mexican election race
Tesla reports drop in auto sales, while Toyota sees US surge
Fire tears through Istanbul apartment block, killing 29
More Stories From Pakistan
-
11 dead, 1,350 injured in 1,259 road accidents in Punjab9 minutes ago
-
SMBBMU holds seminar on physiotherapy with participation of foreign scholars9 minutes ago
-
Quetta Police in action against encroachment, illegal parking; SP Asim9 minutes ago
-
Interfaith iftar dinner unites diverse religious communities in a message of harmony9 minutes ago
-
Police arrest two accused in separate encounters, recover weapons9 minutes ago
-
CCPO Lahore holds meeting on anti-narcotics action plan19 minutes ago
-
Cotton sowing drive continues to cover over 183,000 acres in Muzaffargarh, Kot Addu19 minutes ago
-
Safe City Project near completion, 70% work done29 minutes ago
-
Food Safety Authority continues actions against adulteration mafias29 minutes ago
-
Commissioner orders early completion of district hospital29 minutes ago
-
DC inspects exam centers, ensures smooth conduct29 minutes ago
-
LDA seals, demolishes illegal properties39 minutes ago