CM Directs Rehabilitation Of Unemployed Individuals Affected By Anti-encroachment Drive

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 10, 2025 | 10:12 PM

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has announced a significant initiative to support unemployed individuals affected by the ongoing anti-encroachment drive

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2025)

In a statement on Monday, she emphasized the importance of safeguarding the livelihoods of small businesses and vendors impacted by the drive. She directed the relevant stakeholders to review the measures for the rehabilitation of small businesses and vendors.

CM Maryam Nawaz said, "The removal of encroachments is crucial for ensuring smooth traffic flow, but the government's anti-encroachment campaign is not meant to leave anyone unemployed. No one’s livelihood should be harmed in the process.

"

The CM emphasized that alternative arrangements would be made for those affected, ensuring that spaces for businesses would be found in every city. The government is also reviewing employment opportunities for the affected individuals, she added.

Highlighting the challenge of unregulated encroachments, the CM said, "Uncontrolled encroachments have made it difficult to navigate markets. PML-N Quaid Muhammad Nawaz Sharif has instructed the immediate implementation of relief measures for all those impacted by this drive."

The rehabilitation program aims to balance the need for urban development and the welfare of those relying on small businesses for their livelihoods, she added.

