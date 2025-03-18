CM Directs Release Of Rs. 5.5bn To Meet Police Requirements
Umer Jamshaid Published March 18, 2025 | 09:20 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2025) Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Khan Gandapur, Tuesday directed the quarters concerned for immediate release of Rs. 5.5 billion to fulfill various needs of the police.
He issued these directives while chairing an important meeting regarding police affairs here at Chief Minister’s Secretariat. Chief Secretary Shahab Ali Shah, Inspector General of Police Zulfiqar Hameed, Additional Chief Secretary Home Muhammad Abid Majeed, as well as senior officials from the Finance Department and the police attended the meeting.
The meeting decided to immediately release Rs. 3 billion for the bulletproofing of police vehicles and the purchase of other modern equipment. Additionally, it was decided to provide Rs. 1.3 billion to establish Special Weapons and Tactics (Swat) teams equipped with modern technology at the district level and to secure police stations and check posts.
Furthermore, Rs. 500 million would be released for the remaining projects under the Annual Development Program related to the construction of police stations and Rs.
720 million for the purchase of night vision goggles, sniper rifles, and other equipment for the police force, it was decided in the meeting.
Ali Amin Gandapur also decided to bring the salaries of police officers in KP like salaries of Balochistan and Punjab police personnel.
He stated that maintaining law and order is the top priority of the provincial government. Given the current security situation in the province, it is crucial to strengthen the police force in every possible way, he said.
He said that equipping the police force to tackle present security challenges is of utmost importance and there would be no compromise on this matter.
He acknowledged the bravery and sacrifices of KP police force in combating terrorism and said that provincial government would not allow financial constraints to hinder the fulfilling police requirements.
APP/mds/
