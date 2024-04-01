- Home
CM Directs Reservation Of Separate Room For Treatment Of Transgender At District Headquarter Hospitals
Umer Jamshaid Published April 01, 2024 | 01:10 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister, Ali Amin Gandapur, while agreeing with the suggestion of Governor Haji Ghulam Ali regarding the provision of better treatment facilities to transgender, has issued instructions for the reservation of a separate room for the trans community in District Headquarter Hospitals of the province.
The decision was taken during a meeting between Governor Haji Ghulam Ali and Chief Minister, Ali Amin Gandapure on Sunday night. Mayor Peshawar, Haji Zubair Ali was also present in the meeting.
During the meeting, Governor Haji Ghulam Ali and KP CM discussed different problems faced by the trans community of the province, and several decisions were taken.
Chief Minister, Ali Amin issued instructions to the Health Department for the reservation of a separate room for transgender for the provision of treatment facilities to them at District Headquarters Hospitals.
Chief Minister also agreed over the provision of land for a separate graveyard for the transgender community and a notification in this regard will be issued soon.
Haji Ghulam Ali apprised Ali Amin about the challenges faced by transgender in the burial of a community member as people did not allow them to perform the last rituals of the deceased in their respective graveyards.
Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur also held out assurance of inviting the transgender community to the CM house for a meeting with him.
It merits a mention here that Governor Haji Ghulam Ali in a unique gesture of humility and humbleness, spent his Sunday holiday with 300 transgender of Peshawar by extending them special invitations for visiting the Governor House to share their problems and receive Ramzan food packages.
The transgender community was highly jubilated and excited over getting an opportunity to rub shoulders and take selfies with the Governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
They thanked the Governor for giving them the honor of inviting to the Governor's House in such a large number and listening to their problems.
