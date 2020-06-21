UrduPoint.com
CM Directs Safety Measures Before Onset Of Monsoon Season

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Sun 21st June 2020 | 06:40 PM

CM directs safety measures before onset of monsoon season

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Sunday directed to complete in advance all the safety arrangements before the onset of monsoon season and possible floods.

He sought comprehensive plan from the Irrigation department about safety arrangements in this regard. He also directed to continuously monitor water situation in the rivers, said a handout issued here on Sunday.

CM directed to obtain authentic information about weather forecast by fully utilizing the latest technology. He directed concerned departments to remain vigilant all the time for possible flood.

Usman Buzdar outlined that necessary machinery along with equipment should also remain completely functional.

CM emphasized that provincial and Federal departments should perform their duties by maintaining a close liaison and all preparations should be completed in every respect to cope with any untoward situation.

CM directed Health Department that teams providing first aid should remain ready and vigilant.

He directed that water situation should be continuously monitored in the hill torrents of DG Khan and Rajanpur.

He underscored that in order to effectively deal with possible flood challenge, provincial departments should complete preparation.

CM Buzdar warned that no bogus action will be tolerated and stressed that third party audit of pre-emptive arrangements will also be conducted.

