Open Menu

CM Directs SMBR To Purge Sub-registrar, Mukhtiarkar Offices Of Corrupt, Retired, Private Persons

Faizan Hashmi Published November 21, 2023 | 08:29 PM

CM directs SMBR to purge sub-registrar, mukhtiarkar offices of corrupt, retired, private persons

Caretaker Sindh Chief Minister Justice (retd) Maqbool Baqar on the complaint of Karachi Bar Association members directed the Senior Member Board of Revenue (SMBR) to take strict action against the corrupt practices being carried out in sub-registrar and mukhtiarkar offices

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2023) Caretaker Sindh Chief Minister Justice (retd) Maqbool Baqar on the complaint of Karachi Bar Association members directed the Senior Member board of Revenue (SMBR) to take strict action against the corrupt practices being carried out in sub-registrar and mukhtiarkar offices.

This emerged in a meeting the chief minister held with a delegation of Karachi Bar Association’s Managing Committee here at CM House.

The delegation members included President Amir Saleem, Mahmoodul Hassan, Mumtaz Mehdi, Waqar Abbasi, Sabeeh Mahmood and others.

The KBA members told the CM that there was rampant corruption in sub-registrar offices where the gift deeds were not entertained until and unless the palms of the sub-registrar were properly greased. It was also pointed out that a retired mukhtiarkar has established his sway in the Muktiarkar office, taluka Saddar, Karachi.

The chief minister directed SMBR Zahid Abbasi to take strict action against the corrupt sub-registrar and mukhtiarkars.

He directed the SMBR to purge all offices of the retired, private and corrupt persons. The SMBR said that he would hold a meeting with Karachi bar members and would take action on their complaints.

The Karachi bar members complained that the dispensary of the Bar had no medicines and the gutters were overflowing on the road along the City Courts.

The CM directed KMC to construct the broken road of the city court and fix its drainage system.

He also directed the secretary of health to provide medicine to the Karachi bar dispensary and provide them with an ambulance - Rescue 1122.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Corruption Chief Minister Road Saddar Rescue 1122 All Court

Recent Stories

Pak softball coaches to feature in back to back co ..

Pak softball coaches to feature in back to back coaching clinics

8 seconds ago
 DC cracks down on fruit, vegetable price gougers

DC cracks down on fruit, vegetable price gougers

12 seconds ago
 Rs.482.3m fine imposed on 3985 electricity thieves ..

Rs.482.3m fine imposed on 3985 electricity thieves, 3787 booked, 3303 arrested i ..

3 minutes ago
 Provincial Ombudsman institution setup to help com ..

Provincial Ombudsman institution setup to help common people

3 minutes ago
 Indonesian ambassador advocates women's education ..

Indonesian ambassador advocates women's education for Muslim nations

3 minutes ago
 SECP takes notice of surrogate ads by cryptocurren ..

SECP takes notice of surrogate ads by cryptocurrency exchanges, betting platform ..

10 minutes ago
Army, Wapda, POF & Lahore triumph in NMBC

Army, Wapda, POF & Lahore triumph in NMBC

10 minutes ago
 Annual grant of Thalassemia Unit in THG Gwadar inc ..

Annual grant of Thalassemia Unit in THG Gwadar increased from Rs 1m to Rs 10m: C ..

3 minutes ago
 LHC directs to continue crackdown against individ ..

LHC directs to continue crackdown against individuals driving without license

3 minutes ago
 Bangash emphasizes development, teamwork at Driver ..

Bangash emphasizes development, teamwork at Driver Association oath-taking cerem ..

3 minutes ago
 Dengue awareness walk held

Dengue awareness walk held

3 minutes ago
 Arms license dealers instructed to register throug ..

Arms license dealers instructed to register through new software

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan