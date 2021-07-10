UrduPoint.com
CM Directs Speedy Drainage Of Rainwater In Rawalpindi

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sat 10th July 2021 | 06:40 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar directed to utilize all possible resources for speedy drainage of rainwater in low-lying areas of Rawalpindi and said the Wasa and administration should expedite their work.

He warned that no delay in work would be tolerated and directed that drainage should be ensured in minimum time by utilizing machinery. He said officials of the Water and Sanitation Agency (Wasa) should remain present in the field and ensure complete implementation on the plan of drainage.

Usman Buzdar said that citizens should not face any difficulty as special arrangements should also bemade to keep traffic flow smooth.

The chief minister also directed to submit a report of drainage to the Chief Minister's Office.

More Stories From Pakistan

