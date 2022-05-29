UrduPoint.com

CM Directs Steps To Resolve Water Problem In Cholistan

Muhammad Irfan Published May 29, 2022 | 09:50 PM

CM directs steps to resolve water problem in Cholistan

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz has issued necessary directions with regard to taking steps resolving the water problem in Cholistan on a permanent basis along with improving law and order situation in South Punjab.

Presiding over a meeting at the Circuit House Bahawalpur on late Saturday night, Hamza Shahbaz directed to undertake emergency steps to resolve the water problem in Cholistan on a permanent basis.

On the special direction of the CM, a decision was taken to launch pilot project of solar water pumps in Cholistan, said a handout issued here.

Hamza Shahbaz asserted that irrigated places be identified at the earliest in order to install solar water pumps. The CM directed the quantification of wildlife, especially of birds on a scientific basis in the Lal Suhanra National Park along with making a documentary for the promotion of tourism. He directed to avail the services of male and female students from various educational institutions for attaining this purpose and ordered DG Wildlife to submit a report within 10 days in this regard.

The CM underscored that the major part of livelihood of the people of South Punjab depended on wildlife and tourism and directed Commissioner Bahawalpur to invite multinational companies to provide assistance to these people.

DPO gave a briefing to the CM about the law and order situation in Bahawalpur and CM inquired about how many cameras were installed in the city and how many were functional.

Hamza Shahbaz directed to expedite launching crackdown against the criminal elements. He directed DPO Bahawalpur to prioritise maintaining law and order situation along with ensuring security of the people in the district.

Commissioner Bahawalpur, Deputy Commissioner, DPO and officials of Forest department gave a briefing to the CM.

Additional Chief Secretary and Additional Inspector General Police of South Punjab were also present on this occasion.

