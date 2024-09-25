CM directs strict monitoring of price control mechanism

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz on Wednesday directed strict monitoring of price control mechanism for disseminating its fruits to the masses.

Presiding over a briefing at the Commissioner Office during her visit to Faisalabad, she said the government had decided to provide metro bus service in Faisalabad after Lahore whereas second IT City and Safari Park would also be established in this metropolis.

She said the government had announced to provide Roti at Rs.12-13 across the province and now this program would be monitored strictly to facilitate the general public.

She directed the police heads and officers of local administration for organizing open courts in their offices and resolve public complaints on top priority basis.

She said that up-gradation of Faisalabad-Sheikhupura Road would be started very soon while all basic health units would be revamped up to international standard by installing latest machinery there.

She said that number of field hospitals and “clinic on wheels” would be increased for providing best treatment facilities near doorsteps of the people.

She also appreciated implementation of “Suthra Punjab” program in letter and spirit and said that roads would be upgraded in addition to removing all kinds of encroachments and resolving drainage problems on permanent basis.

Senator Pervaiz Rasheed, Special Assistant to PM on Political Affairs Rana Sana Ullah Khan, Senior Minister Punjab Marriyum Aurangzeb, Provincial Minister for Information & Culture Azma Zahid Bokhari, Zeeshan Malik, Talal Chaudhry, MPA Sania Ashiq, Abid Sher Ali, Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman, Secretary Agriculture Iftikhar Saho, Secretary Information Dr Shehansha Faisal Azeem and others were also present in the meeting.