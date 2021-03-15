UrduPoint.com
CM Directs Strict Observance Of Coronavirus SOPs

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Mon 15th March 2021 | 07:50 PM

CM directs strict observance of coronavirus SOPs

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Monday directed that new corona Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) be strictly implemented as the current wave was more dangerous.

In a statement, he directed the concerned officials to ensure the implementation of new SOPs and reiterated that no compromise would be made in this regard. Securing the lives of the common man was the priority, he emphasized and directed to accelerate the vaccination of elderly citizens.

He said the police and the administration should ensure observance of closure-timings of markets.

He said, "We understand the concerns of the traders but steps have been taken due to the rising number of corona patients, adding that traders should give priority to the protection of the lives of people as the number of patients and deaths were increasing due to SOPs violations.

The Chief Minister assured that restrictions could be eased upon the improvement in the situation and appealedto the business community to cooperate in this regard.

"The citizens should also follow the necessary precautions and every possible step will be taken for the protection of the lives of citizens", the CM added.

