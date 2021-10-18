CM directs timely completion of mega projects in Punjab

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2021 ) :Planning Commission Deputy Chairman Muhammad Jehanzeb Khan called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar here on Monday.

He briefed the CM about the progress on Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) related projects and informed that a mechanism had been devised for timely completion of development schemes.

The P&D Chairman and the finance secretary were also present.

While disclosing that the draft of Punjab monitoring and evaluation policy was ready, the CM directed to timely complete the mega projects in the province and added that mutual coordination would be enhanced in this regard.

Usman Buzdar said that fruits of development plans should reachto the people and added that transparency and high standards had beenmaintained in different schemes.