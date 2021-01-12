CM directs timely reconstruction of Hindu temple: Wazirzada

Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Minority Affairs, Wazirzada on Tuesday said that PC-1 was being finalized for the early reconstruction of Hindu Samadhi (Temple) that was demolished by mob in Teri village Karak distrct

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Minority Affairs, Wazirzada on Tuesday said that PC-1 was being finalized for the early reconstruction of Hindu Samadhi (Temple) that was demolished by mob in Teri village Karak distrct.

He said Chief Minister Mahmood Khan had directed concerned departments to take necessary steps for the reconstruction of the temple with consultations of Hindu community .

He said provincial committee having Hindu representation formed on this issue has also approved the reconstruction.

The Special Assistant to Chief Minister expressed these views during a visit to the temple site in Karak.

During the visit, MPA Ravi Kumar, MPA Wilson Wazir, PTI central leader and Federal Parliamentary Secretary, Shunila Ruth, vice president minority wing Parkash Gardab Singh and others leaders were also present on the occasion.

The Special Assistant, Wazirzada gave a detailed briefing to the central leaders on the timely steps being taken by the provincial government for reconstruction of the temple.

He also informed the members of the delegation about the cooperation and initiatives of the administration after the sad incident.

He said that polic arrested all main culprits and strict legal action will be taken against them as per law.

The members of the delegation expressed satisfaction over the steps taken by the provincial government and appreciated Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, for his decisions taken for the prosperity and protection of minorities, besides constipation of the temple.

Wazirzada said that India should also learn from Pakistan how to protect minority worship places .

He said that India had failed to stop attacks on mosques and minorities, calling on Indian rulers to provide full religious freedom and protection to minorities.

Speaking on the occasion , member of the Khyber Pakhtunkwa Assembly, Ravi Kumar said that timely action by the provincial government against culprits involved in the incident had restored confidence of the minority community.

He said that provincial government was committed to welfare of minorities and protecting their all rights.