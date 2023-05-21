UrduPoint.com

CM Directs To Achieve Cotton Production Targets

Faizan Hashmi Published May 21, 2023 | 09:30 PM

CM directs to achieve cotton production targets

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2023 ) :Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi presided over a meeting at CM office in which progress with regard to cotton sowing was reviewed.

Mohsin Naqvi directed to achieve cotton sowing and production targets under every circumstances.

It was decided during the meeting that farmers yielding more cotton production, would be awarded cash prizes and the relevant staff would be encouraged in achieving the requisite cotton sowing target. The meeting decided that the cotton farmers should not face shortage of any essential item including water, seeds and manure during cotton sowing.

Addressing the meeting, the CM said "We have to achieve the cotton sowing target and completely looking after cotton fields is essential as well." He directed prevention of water theft incidents and assured provision of water required for cotton fields.

The CM directed to undertake more effective action against those selling fake medicines and seeds across the province. The proposal to conduct crops survey through a satellite was reviewed. Minimum cotton support price had been fixed at rupees 8,500, he said and added that achieving cotton sowing target was a mission.

He outlined that the cotton field could prove to be an economic game changer for the province as well as for the farmers.

APTMA (All Pakistan Textile Mills Association) Patron in Chief Gohar Ejaz, Fawad Mukhtar, Chief Secretary, secretaries of agriculture, finance, irrigation and officials of agriculture department attended the meeting. All divisional commissioners and agriculture experts attended the meeting via video link.

