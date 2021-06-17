CM directs to complete engineering design of Peshawar Model Town within minimum possible time

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2021 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan while terming the proposed Gandhara Valley City (Peshawar Model Town) project as the largest residential scheme of the province as well as an important project to provide standard residential facilities to people.

He directed that all prerequisites including detailed engineering designs be completed within minimum possible time to perform the formal ground breaking of the project.

He also directed the concerned authorities to ensure progress on the construction of remaining section of the Ring Road project as per the timelines.

He said that this project was of vital importance for diverting heavy flow of traffic from GT Road as well as inner roads of the city and that's why the provincial government wanted to see this mega project completed in all respects by the end of its current tenure positively.

He was presiding over a meeting on Peshawar Revival Plan at Chief Minister's House, Peshawar. Provincial Ministers Timur Saleem Jhagra, Akbar Ayub, Member Provincial Assembly Asif Khan, Administrative Secretaries of concerned departments, Commissioner Peshawar, CCPO, DG PDA, Deputy Commissioner Peshawar and other concerned officials attended the meeting.

The meeting reviewed the progress so far made on various mega projects being executed under Peshawar Revival Plan.

While briefing about the progress so far made on proposed Gandhara Valley City (Peshawar Model Town) project, it was informed that the proposed project was four times bigger than Hayatabad Town.

Gandhara Valley City covers an area of about 106,000 kanals, with a capacity of more than 82,000 plots of various sizes. The meeting was also briefed on the zoning plan of the project and it was informed that the entire town has been divided into 23 different zones out of which 17 are residential zones.

Section Four has been imposed for land acquisition for the project while work on Section Five has also started. Regulations for land acquisition on the basis of land sharing formula will be presented in the next meeting of the board.

The PC-2 of the project has been approved by the relevant forum while the process of hiring a consultant for the planning and detailed engineering design of the project was in the final stages.

The meeting was further informed that PC-1 of Peshawar Bus Stand project has been submitted to PDWP for approval and work has begun on land acquisition.

They also informed that the revised PC-1 for construction of Northern Section of Ring Road (Warsak Road to Nasir Bagh) Road had been submitted to the relevant forum and the same after clearance will be submitted to ECNC for approval.

The meeting was also apprised of various issues in Regi Model Town. He particularly directed to resolve the issue of construction of central approach road for the said Model Town as soon as possible and come up with a workable proposal in this regard in the next meeting of the Board.

The meeting also approved in principle to auction the commercial and residential plots available in Hayatabad Township and Regi Model Town.

The meeting was also informed about the progress made so far at on the completion of the remaining works of the Bus Rapid Transit project.

The Chief Minister directed to complete all the remaining works under the plan within the stipulated timelines and to ensure plantation at the available spaces along the BRT route for its beautification.