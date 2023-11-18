CM directs to complete Lahore Ring Road Southern Loop-3 project by January

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2023) Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi paid a two hours detailed visit to the Lahore Ring Road Southern Loop 3 project early morning here on Saturday.

Provincial ministers Amir Mir, Azfar Ali Nasir, Bilal Afzal, Ibrahim Hassan Murad and Provincial Adviser Wahab Riaz accompanied him.

Mohsin Naqvi reviewed progress being made on the project from Maraka up to Bahria Town and inspected ongoing work on the under construction three bridges at various sites of the project. CM also monitored earthwork and stone laying work process.

He directed to complete the Maraka Interchange construction work as soon as possible, saying that construction work of a service lane adjoining the Ring Road should also be completed within stipulated period of time.

CM directed the Chairman Lahore Ring Road Authority to visit the project daily, saying that the pace of work should be accelerated by deploying additional workforce.

An advance planning for the construction work should be made in view of fog hazards in the coming days so that no delay should occur at any level. He directed to complete the project by January under any circumstance.

CM was briefed about progress being made on the earthwork and subways. He presided over a meeting at the FWO Camp Office and was given comprehensive briefing about work being completed of the project and timeline. He was apprised that on the whole 42 percent work on the project has been completed. 53 percent work of under construction six bridges and 63 percent work of subways has been completed. Soil was being laid with 2,600 dumpers and soon its number would be increased up to 3,200 dumpers.

Secretary Communication & Works, Chairman Lahore Ring Road Authority, Deputy Commissioner and FWO officials were present.